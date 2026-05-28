According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have fended off competition from elsewhere to seal Roberto De Zerbi’s first two summer signings.

Spurs narrowly avoided disaster at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, with De Zerbi guiding the Premier League side to safety on the final day of the season.

Their survival is largely thanks to De Zerbi, as their fortunes significantly improved after he replaced Igor Tudor, though he was quick to insist after the 1-0 final-day win against Everton that they need a major overhaul this summer.

And this is already underway, with the north London side primed to finalise two free transfers.

Firstly, Spurs secured the services of Andy Robertson ahead of his exit from Liverpool next month, though they have had to fend off late competition from Serie A giants Juventus to get a deal over the line.

READ: Man City star reaches decision on Tottenham transfer as City ‘lose crucial block’ to exit



On Wednesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano said on X: ‘EXCL: Tottenham reach verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson, here we go!

‘Pact expected to be respected and deal to be signed soon despite Juventus proposal to try hijack the deal.

‘Robertson, wanted by #THFC last January and again now with De Zerbi. It’s happening.’

Shortly after, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that a medical has been ‘scheduled’ for Robertson to formalise his move to Spurs.

Pletteberg said on X: ‘Andy Robertson to Tottenham – DONE DEAL.

‘Tottenham have received the final green light. Following the verbal agreement that he would join on a free transfer if Tottenham stayed in the Premier League, as reported in our Transfer Update show. Medical scheduled.’

READ MORE: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer



Marcos Senesi to follow Andy Robertson in joining Spurs this summer

De Zerbi’s side have also been hard at work on a free transfer for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, who has been one of their most consistent performers this season and has been attracting interest from across Europe.

Senesi, like Robertson, reportedly declared before the end of the 2025/26 campaign that he favours a move to Spurs, though this transfer was dependent on them avoiding relegation.

And now that their Premier League status is secure, journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Senesi to Spurs is a ‘done deal’.

Galetti said on X: ‘Marcos Senesi will become a new Tottenham player, decision made.

‘The Argentine defender, already in talks with Spurs for over a month, has now agreed all terms and is expected to sign his contract soon.

‘Done deal, only formal steps remain.’

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