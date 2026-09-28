Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Man Utd to ‘go and get’ £142m Man City duo after FFP guilty verdict

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sign Manchester City duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliot Anderson, should the Cityzens be thrown out of the Premier League.

On Friday, The Athletic reported that Man City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League relating to FFP breaches.

It must be noted that neither the Premier League nor Man City have confirmed the verdict.

However, in a statement published on the club’s official website, Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has urged the Etihad Stadium faithful to be calm.

Man City will appeal against the verdict, and if that does not prove to be successful, then they face severe punishment.

The Cityzens could be handed a hefty fine, a transfer ban, a points deduction or even thrown out of the Premier League.

READ: Erling Haaland camp reacts to claims Arsenal want to sign Man City striker after FFP guilty verdict

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor believes that should Man City be relegated from the Premier League and into the lower leagues of English football, then Man Utd should raid their city rivals for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Donnarumma is the number one goalkeeper for Man City and has been on the books of the Cityzens since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Paris Saint-Germain for £26million.

Man Utd wanted to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2026.

However, Man Utd co-owners INEOS did not want to pay the transfer fee that Forest wanted for Anderson.

It was Man City who eventually got the deal done for the midfielder for £116m.

READ MORE: Man Utd target Tottenham star in £90m deal

Man Utd told to sign Man City duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliot Anderson

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (9:25am, September 28): “Donnarumma – I have been watching Lammens. Poor at the World Cup, cost Belgium in that game, and I think he has not been great this season.

“Look at the own goal – Lisandro Martinez against Fulham. He has got to be better with that save. I am not convinced in him.

“I will say Donnarumma to Manchester United. Manchester United will go and nick their number one goalkeeper.”

Agbonlahor added: “Elliot Anderson – Manchester United wanted you, now you go there.

“Manchester United – you wanted Elliot Anderson, go and get him for maybe half the price.”

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