Donnarumma looks likely to leave PSG this summer after falling out of favour with Luis Enrique.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent said they are “shocked” by the conduct of PSG and that his client could move to the Premier League as only there can clubs ‘satisfy PSG’s exaggerated financial demands’.

Despite having been part of the team that won the Champions League in a dominating fashion last season, Donnarumma has been deemed surplus to requirements in Paris and is looking for his next club.

The Italian has 12 months remaining on his deal but despite interest from both Manchester clubs, PSG are said to be haggling for a hefty price, a move that has angered his agent Enzo Raiola.

“We are shocked by PSG,” he told Sky Italia. “There’s zero respect by the club after four years together. PSG had made various demands.

“In the end, we accepted an offer lower than Gigio’s current salary because he wanted to stay. Then they changed the rules, and at that point, we broke off negotiations to meet again after the Champions League final.

“We met again before the Club World Cup, and they confirmed their willingness to continue. We didn’t expect what happened in the last 10 days.

“I understand the need to buy a new goalkeeper, but dismissing Gigio after everything he’s done for the club is a huge lack of respect that I will assess with my lawyers. Beyond the fact that it was the coach who made this decision, he also works for the club, and my lawyers and I want to better understand their position.

“A month ago, we were talking about renewing his contract, it’s strange that in a month, the coach changed his mind about Gigio as a player. This is what saddens me the most and makes me think that in the end, it was better not to renew his contract.”

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Donnarumma though with L’Equipe suggesting Manchester City have beaten their city rivals to the signing.

The French publication says he has ‘already reached an agreement’ with City and has ‘exchanged with Pep Guardiola’.

The issue now is finding a fee PSG deem acceptable, something that Raiola believes only Premier League clubs can do.

“Perhaps only in the Premier League can they satisfy the club’s exaggerated financial demands. They talk about respect, but at this point perhaps the respect is only financial.

“It’s not about abandoning a project and finding the best for Gigio. Even from an image perspective, we need to take our positions to understand how to deal with the club.”

