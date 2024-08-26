Don’t adjust your sets: Mourinho has turned Fred into Kaka & has him scoring hat-tricks

“I carry the piano for the artists to play,” Fred famously once described his role at Manchester United.

“I know I’m not the best player, not the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I’m on the pitch,” the midfielder explained in an interview with Brazilian media back in 2022.

While correctly identifying his own limitations – you’re unlikely to hear Fred’s name crop up alongside Paul Scholes or Roy Keane in a discussion about United’s all-time greatest midfielders – it was precisely that selfless attitude that endeared him to the club’s supporters, as well as the man that originally brought him to Old Trafford back in 2018.

For the full article, please click here.