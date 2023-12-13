‘Don’t see any difference’ – Neville makes damning Ten Hag comparison with three ex-Man Utd bosses

Gary Neville says he can’t “see any difference” between what Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho.

Ten Hag’s side were dumped out of Europe on Tuesday after a limp display in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Having already been knocked out of the League Cup the Red Devils have just the FA Cup and the Premier League left to compete in this season, and face an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification for next season, as they currently sit sixth in the top flight.

It’s been quite the comedown for Ten Hag after a debut season in which United won the League Cup title and finished third in the Premier League.

And the former Ajax boss earned plenty of plaudits in his first season and the majority expected his United side to kick on this term.

But in quite the damning indictment of the current style of play, Neville says he sees the current team operating in a very similar way to the sides under Solskjaer and Mourinho – “playing in moments” rather than dominating the opposition.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, former United captain Neville explained: “I don’t see any difference between what Erik ten Hag’s doing, what Ole did and Jose Mourinho did in terms of playing in moments and on the counterattack.

“[They were] poor in possession in big games, losing away from home sometimes. I think Mourinho and Ole’s away records against big teams were better, but the patterns are there from the way they played.

“Louis van Gaal did implement a Dutch style of play, it was the Ajax style of play, Barcelona stay, but it wasn’t Man United, and I didn’t enjoy that much. But he did instil a style of play straight away and the players, to be fair, they could pass it.”

Another ex-Red Devils skipper, Roy Keane, argued that Ten Hag’s style of play is meaningless if his players aren’t up to standard. “Man United’s been too big for some of the players, obviously,” Keane affirmed.

“Whatever about styles of play, maybe the move for some of the lads from Holland, sometimes it’s a fact lads have gone to Man United and it’s just too much for them. Simple as that.”

