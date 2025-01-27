Man Utd ‘set to approach’ Serie A club as Romano reveals ‘key part’ to sealing transfer

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani wants to keep Man Utd target Patrick Dorgu despite the Premier League giants reportedly preparing a third bid.

Man Utd have failed with two bids for the versatile wing-back, most recently offering £27million.

Man Utd preparing third Dorgu bid – Romano

Ruben Amorim desperately wants a new left-wing-back this month and appears convinced that Dorgu is his man.

Lecce president Damiani commented on the rumours over the weekend, emphasising his desire to ‘retain key players’.

“On the subject of the outgoing market, we have already said that the club is putting up its own resistance, which I believe is logical,” he told Sky in Italy.

“We have an interest in retaining the key players. And this is linked to doing logical and common-sense things. Up until now, our idea is not to let anyone leave.”

The Red Devils’ second bid was reportedly worth £27m but the Serie A side are believed to be holding out for around £34m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amorim’s side will make a third offer this week and will include add-ons to reach Lecce’s asking price.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu.

‘Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag).

‘Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move.’

Man Utd boss Amorim discusses Garnacho to Chelsea rumours

Outgoing transfers are important for the Premier League club this month, with Alejandro Garnacho being linked with a surprise move to Chelsea.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, head coach Amorim admitted “anything can happen” after naming the 20-year-old in his starting XI at Craven Cottage.

“Nobody knows. Anything can happen,” he said.

“He’s improving in every department of the game, the way they recover, the understanding of the game when they defend.

“I’m trying to find the best position for him, today he played a little more open, not so much inside. We need the guys one against one but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Another player who could leave Old Trafford this month is Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with several European giants, including FC Barcelona.

With only days left of the January transfer window, Man Utd are getting desperate and Amorim’s latest comments are a clear attempt to get him out of the club.

The 40-year-old has brutally said he would put his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach on the bench over Rashford, whose showing a lack of effort on the training ground.

After leaving Rashford out of another matchday squad against Fulham, Amorim said: “It’s always the same reason. The reason is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do.

“In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things… we can use every player.

“You can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that.

“I will put Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that.”

