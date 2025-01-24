Man Utd transfers: Romano confirms ‘new bid’ for Amorim’s ‘top target’ with contact ‘imminent’

Manchester United will improve their offer for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu after their opening bid was rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Dorgu has impressed for Lecce in Serie A this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 20 appearances.

Signing a new left-wing-back is one of Ruben Amorim’s top priorities in the January transfer window and the 20-year-old Danish international appears to be his top target.

Man Utd might need to sell before they buy, however, due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

In a letter to fan groups, the Red Devils warned that the club is at risk of breaching spending rules.

The ‘pure profit’ sale of Alejandro Garnacho should help, but the letter’s theme was centred around rising ticket prices, which owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised for.

“If we do not act now, we are in danger of failing to comply with PSR/FFP requirements,” the club said.

“We are currently making a significant loss each year – totalling over £300m in the past three years. This is not sustainable.

“We will have to make some difficult choices. That has included a significant reduction to our workforce as well as cuts across many areas of spend across our club.

“We do not expect fans to make up all the current shortfall – but we do need to look at our ticketing strategy to ensure we are charging the right amount, and offering the right discounts, across our products for our fans.”

Despite their financial problems, Man Utd will make a new offer for Dorgu, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano confirmed on Thursday that the Premier League giants are ‘not expected’ to pay Lecce’s €40million (£33.8million) asking price but will make an improved offer after €27m (£22m) was rejected.

With Dorgu ‘keen on the move’, Man Utd will try again with a second bid worth over €30m, Romano confirms.

‘Manchester United’s new bid for Patrick Dorgu now imminent, it will be over €30m after initial one rejected,’ he wrote on X.

‘Lecce and Man United are negotiating as Dorgu remains the top target at LWB.’

The Red Devils have played with three centre-backs and two wing-backs following Amorim’s arrival.

Diogo Dalot has been Amorim’s first choice left-wing-back but has struggled in that position, making a replacement the 39-year-old head coach’s top priority this month.

He played the full 90 minutes in Thursday’s Europa League victory over Rangers, with Amad Diallo on the other flank.

