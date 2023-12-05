Dortmund have done it again – their CR7-inspired goal machine is Germany’s saviour

Despite being the butt of the joke for their inability to get the job done, one thing Borussia Dortmund can’t be beaten on is their talent factory, which churns out young ballers at an alarming rate.

It’s perhaps their biggest kryptonite while also being their biggest selling point, but Dortmund can be proud of the way they provide an environment for young talent across Europe to settle in and thrive before moving on to take over the world.

At this point, we’re becoming convinced that they could take one of us ordinary and hideously unfit folk and somehow turn us into a somewhat capable footballer.

That might be more impressive than any other world-beater they can claim to have nurtured to stardom.

