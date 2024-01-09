Club told they are taking ‘bad apple’ from Man Utd as ex-star slams ‘antics’ after Ten Hag ‘disrespect’

Borussia Dortmund have been warned against the signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who has proven himself to be a “bad apple”.

Sancho has fallen out of favour under Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag and is expected to return to Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

It is expected to be a six-month loan deal and German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg confirmed on Tuesday that it is almost a done deal.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said a full agreement between the two clubs is expected to be finalised on Tuesday with ‘only small details to be clarified’.

Sancho will probably not play for United again as long as Ten Hag is in charge so it is fair to assume we have seen the 23-year-old play his final game for the club.

The fall out came after Ten Hag told Sky Sports that Sancho was left out of the Premier League clash at Arsenal due to his poor performances in training, which the player claimed was a lie.

Ranking the strikers linked with Man Utd in January: Osimhen replacement ahead of Harry Kane rival

All the former Manchester City youth product reportedly had to do was apologise to his manager for the controversial statement he put on social media, but he has evidently refused to do so.

Sancho has only scored 12 goals for United since joining from Dortmund for £73million so his absence is hardly the reason United are struggling this season.

Ten Hag is more than happy to let the English winger leave this month but former United full-back Paul Parker has reminded Dortmund that “he was a problem” during his days in Germany.

“I’m a little bit surprised that Dortmund wants him back,” Parker told SpilXperten. “He was a problem at Dortmund and I think he will be again.

“It seems like they are doing him a favour because he brought them so much money when Man United bought him.

“I assume that he has promised Dortmund to change as a person, but they should consider that he has disrespected his manager and his teammates.”

Parker has added that the signing of Sancho is a “gamble” for the Bundesliga giants – who will hope the player has “learned a big lesson” having found himself out of favour at Old Trafford.

“They are taking a gamble because they know he is a bad influence,” he added.

“He is a bad apple, that’s for sure. He is not disciplined and he has never done himself justice.

“Hopefully he has learned a big lesson and he will be more respectful in the future.

“He can’t expect to go there and believe his bad history will disappear. People will remember his antics.”

READ MORE: All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window