According to Samir Nasri and Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is in talks over a summer move to the MLS.

Reus has been with Dortmund since 2012 and has made over 400 appearances for the Bundesliga side across all competitions.

The beloved winger – who has also earned 48 caps for Germany – is due to be out of contract in the summer and he has confirmed that he is going to leave Dortmund.

“I’ve got to play in this wonderful stadium for 12 years. I’ve dedicated half of my life to this club, been through a lot of highs and lows – more highs, in my opinion,” Reus said in a video to Dortmund supporters.

“The club and I have come to the decision not to sign a contract extension.”

He added: “It’s made me so proud. I’m so incredibly grateful to have got to play for this club for so many years. It was important for me to share this first with you, the fans.”

Reus to the MLS?

Reus could potentially go out with a bang as Dortmund beat PSG 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for the Champions League final. They will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid at Wembley on June 1.

The 34-year-old has slipped down the pecking order this season as he has only made 16 starts in the Bundesliga. Despite this, he has eight goals and nine assists in his 39 appearances across all competitions.

Reus made a 34-minute cameo appearance off the bench on Tuesday night as Dortmund booked their place in the Champions League final.

While covering the PSG vs Dortmund game, former Arsenal and Man City midfielder Nasri revealed he had “talked to Reus”, who “will go to the MLS”.

“I talked to Marco Reus,” Nasri said on Canal+. “He said he loves football too much to quit right now and will go to MLS next season.”

This has been backed up by transfer expert Romano, who tweeted: “Marco Reus, considering to move to MLS after leaving Borussia Dortmund as a free agent at the end of the season.”

Reus reunited with Jadon Sancho in January following the Man Utd star’s loan move to Dortmund.

The England international has impressed in recent months and Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks his move to Man Utd has not worked out.

“He was brilliant wasn’t he? Fantastic,” Carragher said on CBC Sports.

“He’s not Dortmund’s player, he’s Manchester United’s player, so United fans will be watching this game thinking, ‘We want that player, where’s that player? We haven’t seen that player for two years’.

“But that is the player that they bought. Moving clubs, sometimes it’s just the kit, the feeling, the stadium, the confidence that you’ve got… it doesn’t feel the right fit at Manchester United.

“And that’s not just for him, that’s for a lot of players. At certain clubs, you just feel more yourself.”

