Dragusin confirmed for full Tottenham debut as Van de Ven will ‘miss’ Fulham trip

Radu Dragusin will play in place of Micky van de Ven in Tottenham's next game

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Micky van de Ven will “miss” the trip to Fulham, and in his place Radu Dragusin will “start” for his full debut.

Postecoglou’s not had the easiest of rides at Spurs. His side were flying high at the top of the Premier League table after 10 games, but injuries meant they fell away.

Crucial players James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro and Van de Ven are all among the players to have spent time on the sidelines this season.

That three of those players are defenders means defensive stability has suffered at times – Spurs also slipped down the table and are currently fifth.

The latter of that group picked up another knock against Aston Villa last time out, and Postecoglou has confirmed he’ll miss the next game, but luckily should not be out for long.

“Micky, nothing too significant. He’ll miss tomorrow but with the international break we don’t think he’ll miss much more,” the manager said.

In his place, January signing Dragusin, who took over from him in the 4-0 victory against Villa and acquitted himself well, will be given the nod for a full debut.

“I’ll take the suspense out of it. He’ll start tomorrow,” Postecoglou said.

Indeed, the Romanian has only featured from the bench since joining from Genoa at the back end of January – a decision which has been called “hasty” – but the boss feels he’ll bring a different dynamic to the side from the start.

“He’s had to be patient for his opportunity with Micky and Cristian being outstanding and one game a week,’ Postecoglou added. I think he can bring us something different,” he added.

Also sidelined for the last three league games was Richarlison – he’d bagged nine league goals in previous 10 appearances, and Postecoglou suggests there’s a chance he could be involved, after returning to training.

“Richy trained today and we’ll see how he pulls up. If he pulls up well, he’ll be involved tomorrow,” the manager said.

Tottenham beat Fulham 2-0 last time they met, in October, and while it will be a somewhat different side than the one that faced the Cottagers last time out, the north Londoners will fancy their chances of potentially leapfrogging Aston Villa for fourth with a win.

