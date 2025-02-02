Postecoglou reveals Dragusin prognosis ‘doesn’t look good’; hails Danso who ‘wants to kick on’

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the prognosis for the injury of Radu Dragusin “doesn’t look good” as he hailed new centre-back Kevin Danso who “wants to kick on” in his career.

Spurs reacted to being turned down by Fikayo Tomori and Axel Disasi by landing Kevin Danso. The Austrian has played for Augsburg, Dusseldorf, Southampton, Lens and was closing in on a move to Wolves before Spurs hijacked it.

None are particularly big sides, but had he moved to Molineux, he’d have been in a relegation fight. At Tottenham, he’s not far above that fight – 14th in the Premier League – but his new club are of bigger stature.

Describing Danso’s career, Postecoglou hailed his new boy for his desire to go onto bigger things.

“Great to get Kevin in. We desperately need a defender and getting him is great, he is a great fit for us,” he said.

“He has had a strong career but he wants to kick on. He is strong, quick, dynamic and wants to play on the ball. He is determined to kick on and make an impact.”

Postecoglou’s suggestion that his Tottenham side needed a defender is amid an injury crisis, which has seen Dragusin and Archie Gray – a right-back or central midfielder – partnered together at centre-back while Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies were out.

Van de Ven is close to a full return after playing 45 minutes in the Europa League on January 30, but in the same game, Dragusin was injured, feeling discomfort in his knee after landing awkwardly.

Postecoglou has suggested that the Romanian could be sidelined for a while: “With Radu, we will probably have more information tomorrow. It doesn’t look good.

The manager was speaking after Tottenham beat Brentford in the Premier League for their second win on the bounce, in which Davies partnered Gray at centre-back.

Some options are coming back and Danso’s signing helps, but there remain injury concerns for the north London outfit.

