Man Utd ‘willing to pay £35m’ to hijack Spurs signing after player ‘says yes’ to January transfer

Radu Dragusin has been linked with Man Utd and Tottenham.

Manchester United are ‘willing to pay’ Genoa’s asking price for Tottenham-linked defender Radu Dragusin, according to reports in Italy.

Both Premier League clubs are expected to sign a central defender in the winter transfer window and have been linked with the Romanian international over the last few weeks.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is another player who is reportedly being watched by Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglou, with the latter looking likely to win the race for Dragusin.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Genoa star has already ‘said yes’ to joining Spurs with personal terms agreed.

No fee has been agreed at this stage, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy eager to pay around £22million, which is a little less than Genoa’s £26m valuation.

However, the Italian journalist provided a fresh update on the Londoners’ pursuit of the 21-year-old on Tuesday morning.

He wrote on X: “Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB.

“Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis. No changes on Jean-Clair Todibo deal, almost collapsed.”

Despite Spurs’ positive progress over a deal to bring Dragusin to the Premier League, it has been reported that Manchester United are prepared to hijack the deal.

According to TuttoJuve, the player’s ‘price has risen again’ after his goal against Inter, with Genoa now asking for €40million (£35m).

Unfortunately for Spurs, United – who are in the relegation zone in the 2023/24 Premier League first-half table – are ‘willing to pay’ that figure, which would go a long way to winning the race for Dragusin’s signature, regardless of personal terms being agreed in north London.

It is added that Juventus ‘regret’ selling Dragusin for €5.5m (£4.7m) in the summer after the Romanian centre-back spent last season on loan at Genoa.

United have shown a willingness to splash the cash under Ten Hag but it is unclear how much money the Dutch manager will have at his disposal in January.

Fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table, the Red Devils paid €75m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Genoa’s Serie A rivals Atalanta in the summer.