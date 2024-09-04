The yin to our favourite stat’s yang. Or the other way round, we don’t know.

We all love seeing who’s got the most points from losing positions, but it’s quite literally impossible to look at those numbers without having to also see which silly sods have spaffed away the most points when leading.

There have only been two defeats from winning positions so far this season, and most teams are yet to get off the mark…

20) Ipswich – 5pts dropped

2 leads, 1 draw, 1 defeat

It’s a lot of points dropped at this very early stage but the flipside is that taking the lead in two games is also quite encouraging when you consider there are still four teams yet to take the lead in any game this season at all.

The fact the defeat from a winning position came via a seventh-minute lead at Manchester City that was overturned in a predictable blink of an eye also means it’s not exactly one Ipswich will lose much sleep over. It certainly doesn’t compare to the only other incidence this season of a team losing a Premier League game having taken the lead…

19) Nottingham Forest – 4pts

3 leads, 1 win, 2 draws

Leading all three games and trailing in none seems like a pretty good start for Forest, but winning only one of those three is still a bit of a p*sser. They spaffed loads of points last season too.

18) Everton – 3pts

1 lead, 1 defeat

Still trying to work out quite how that defeat to Bournemouth actually happened. Everton had been in such complete control. Only answer we’ve managed to come up with is a general but undeniably compelling ‘it is Everton’.

15=) Bournemouth – 2pts

2 leads, 1 win, 1 draw

Pegged back by Newcastle and denied a dramatic late winner by VAR at its most irritatingly, buzz-killingly fussy, but took care to avoid any such disappointment against Everton by very shrewdly only taking the lead in the 96th minute.

15=) Chelsea – 2pts

2 leads, 1 win, 1 draw

Gave Wolves a kicking in the end despite conceding not one but two equalisers along the way but couldn’t find a similar response when pegged back by Palace.

15=) Tottenham – 2pts

2 leads, 1 win, 1 draw

Never looked likely to take anything but all three points against Everton and should really have been out of sight at Leicester before Jamie Vardy rustled them so.

14) Arsenal – 2pts

3 leads, 2 wins, 1 draw

Declan Rice’s red card set Arsenal down a path to their first dropped points of the season in a damaging draw with Brighton. Season over for them now, probably. Can’t be dropping two points. Not with City around.

10=) Crystal Palace – 0 pts

0 leads

Can’t drop points if you don’t take leads.

10=) Leicester – 0pts

0 leads

Have satisfied themselves thus far with winding Tottenham up, and you know what? Fair enough.

10=) Southampton – 0pts

0 leads

Any time you want to get involved, fellas, feel free.

10=) Wolves – 0pts

0 leads

Four teams yet to lead in a single game does feel like quite a lot at this stage of the season.

7=) Fulham – 0pts

1 lead, 1 win

Saw off Leicester and haven’t troubled themselves with taking any leads in their other games. No need.

7=) Manchester United – 0pts

1 lead, 1 win

And that, against Fulham on the opening Friday night, wasn’t particularly convincing.

7=) West Ham – 0pts

1 lead, 1 win

Yet to take the lead in a home game this season, but the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace was impressive.

3=) Aston Villa – 0pts

2 leads, 2 wins

Were absolutely brilliant by this metric last season – a vital factor in securing fourth place, in fact – and have made a fine start this time around.

3=) Brentford – 0pts

2 leads, 2 wins

Deserved home winners against Palace and Southampton either side of a predictably comfy defeat from a trip to Anfield. An entirely satisfactory start to Brentford’s season on this and all metrics, really.

3=) Brighton – 0pts

2 leads, 2 wins

Gave Everton what is now starting to look like a fairly standard Everton beating before just about emerging without any dropped points against Manchester United. Didn’t lead at the Emirates but did draw, and that is a very decent outcome for anyone there these days.

3=) Newcastle – 0pts

2 leads, 2 wins

Wins against Southampton and Spurs at St James’ Park to go with a draw earned from behind at Bournemouth have made for a decent start on the pitch after an awkward summer.

1=) Liverpool – 0pts

3 leads, 3 wins

Ipswich were ground down, Brentford airily dismissed and Man United torn to pieces. Three games, three wins, seven scored, none conceded. Tidy.

1=) Manchester City – 0pts

3 leads, 3 wins

Not quite as compellingly convincing as Liverpool just yet – at least statistically – having conceded an equaliser on their way to beating West Ham and even going behind against Ipswich. That, like most City mistakes, was swiftly corrected.