Dubravka shuts down Shearer in Liverpool penalty admission as Newcastle ‘keeper avoids VAR talk

Martin Dubravka had no complaints with Liverpool’s second penalty in their win over Newcastle United, despite criticism of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool once again battered a team in the second half of a match to overcome Newcastle 4-2 on Monday night.

The scoreline flattered the Magpies in the end, who conceded two penalties, one of which was saved by Dubravka.

The spot-kick that was converted caused a debate on social media, with Jota accused of diving when Dubravka challenged him.

Ian Wright could not believe Jota did not finish the chance after rounding the Newcastle goalkeeper, writing on X: “Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was not happy with Jota, labelling the decision to let the penalty stand as “f***ing embarrassing”.

Shearer later added: “You (Liverpool) battered Newcastle and should have scored more goals but clear dive for that pen.”

Even former Reds defender Jamie Carragher agreed with Shearer and Wright, saying on Monday Night Football: “I can’t believe a player would go down when they’ve got an empty net!”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United

"I can't believe a player would go down when they've got an empty net!" 🤯@Carra23 says Diogo Jota went down far too easily for the second Liverpool penalty pic.twitter.com/sY0LNxj7XY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2024

Tellingly, though, Dubravka had no arguments with Anthony Taylor’s decision to award a penalty.

“It is a frustration because he’s a clever guy,” he told NUFC TV. “I tried to pull my arms and not catch him. I felt the contact but I don’t know what else I should do.

“In the end it was a penalty, so there’s no point in arguing with them.

“With the VAR… I don’t know what to say. I tried to save another penalty [from Mohamed Salah] but it was just a gamble.”

Liverpool were on fire against Newcastle, accumulating an absolutely insane 7.53 expected goals, the most by any team in a Premier League match.

And Mohamed Salah – who took two penalties – had an xG of 2.74 all by himself.

Top of the Premier League, the Reds are being taken very seriously in the title race after being overlooked before the season kicked off.

After Carragher claimed that none of Arsenal’s front three are world class, Gary Neville has said Jurgen Klopp has three players of that description in his squad.

“Before the game we did a piece and we said that they have three world class players Liverpool, he said. “Alisson, [Virgil] Van Dijk and Salah.

“Van Dijk has been back to his best the past month or two.

“Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world and then they have someone who hits numbers from wide areas week-in week-out, it’s unbelievable really.”

MAILBOX: At what point do Liverpool accept Darwin Nunez won’t be the striker they need?