Man Utd in for ‘perfect’ signing Ten Hag ‘knows very well’ as scouts view £2.6m in-form Danish star

Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea and Liverpool for the signing of Inter right-wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports.

Dumfries has been strongly linked with United since Erik ten Hag joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Ten Hag loves signing players with experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Dutch defender certainly has that, playing for PSV between 2018 and 2021 after spells with Heerenveen and Sparta Rotterdam.

After three impressive years for the Dutch giants and a wonderful European Championship campaign in the summer of 2021, Dumfries was snapped up by Inter for around £12million.

He also impressed at the World Cup last year and has barely missed a kick for his country since becoming a regular starter in late 2020.

The Red Devils were in dire need of a new right-back when Ten Hag arrived and after opting against signing Dumfries, Aaron Wan-Bissaka stepped up, showing great improvement under the former Ajax manager.

Dumfries still remains an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and the interest from United also remains, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Now ‘back at the top level’, Inter are being forced to ‘resist’ interest from the Premier League with Ten Hag’s side, Liverpool and Chelsea all getting a mention.

MAILBOX: Ten Hag ‘single-handedly destroying’ one Man Utd man’s career as ‘Championship-level idiot’ slammed

The 27-year-old’s style of play is perfect for a wing-back and the report says his ‘athleticism and physicality’ makes him the ‘perfect’ Premier League player.

Should an English club try to sign the defender from Inter, they will need to cough up ‘at least €40million’ (£34.9m).

Chelsea have also been linked with Dumfries for quite some time and the 2023 signing of Malo Gusto should mean they are no longer interested, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still ‘on his trail’.

Meanwhile, Liverpool cannot be ruled out with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring in less than two years, the report adds.

Manchester United, though, are a club we should ‘watch out for’ as Ten Hag ‘knows Dumfries very well’.

Another player the Red Devils are believed to be interested in signing is Brondby midfielder Nicolai Vallys.

The 27-year-old has seven goals and one assist in 12 league appearances this term and is valued at €3m (£2.6m) by Transfermarkt.

Several clubs are keen on signing Vallys and a number of scouts were in attendance to see him score the winning goal against FC Nordsjælland on Sunday.

This is according to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), who claims English trio United, Aston Villa and Southampton had scouts watch Vallys’ impressive performance.

The two Premier League clubs, the Championship outlet, Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille and PSV all sent scouts to Brondbyvester for the Superligaen match.

There is high praise from the Danish outlet, who says Vallys is the ‘epitome of football intelligence at a high level’.

Brondby boss Jesper Sorenson recently admitted that he is not surprised to see so much interest in his player.

“I don’t go about my day worrying about whether we can keep Vallys,” he said. “But if there is someone else who thinks Vallys is more talented than us, then I can really understand that.”

READ MORE: Manchester United are specialists in failure and humiliation – but there is no incentive for change