Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal

Aston Villa have rejected an offer from Premier League rivals Arsenal for Jhon Duran, according to reports.

Duran has eight goals this season despite only starting three times across all competitions.

Two of his starts came in the Carabao Cup, scoring against Wycombe Wanderers in the third round and against Crystal Palace in his side’s 2-1 fourth-round defeat.

The Colombian scored in four of Aston Villa’s first five matches in the Premier League this season but is without a goal in five.

Unai Emery’s men have only won once in the top flight since defeating Midlands rivals Wolves on matchday five as Duran’s impact off the bench begins to fade.

Despite his form at the start of the campaign, Duran has found it very difficult to usurp starting striker Ollie Watkins, who has five goals in 14 matches in 2024/25 after providing 40 goal contributions last term.

His lack of starting opportunities under Emery has not put Duran off from staying at Villa Park, however. Last month, he signed a new six-year contract.

The 20-year-old’s contract extension came after a summer full of transfer links, mainly to Chelsea and West Ham.

Duran appeared to be keen on leaving the club to become a regular starter for the Hammers but ended up staying and scoring the winner against them on the first weekend of the season.

Since the young striker signed a new deal, there have been lots of rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Arsenal have offer rejected for Premier League striker

The latest from Colombia (via Sport Witness) states that Villa ‘recently said no’ to a €55million (£45.7million) offer from the Gunners for Duran.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, it is stated that the Villans want €85m (£70.6m) for the Colombian international, which is deemed a ‘crazy figure’ in his home country.

The argument that Arsenal need to sign a striker is raging on once more with Kai Havertz struggling to make an impact over the last month.

The German carried on from where he left off last season by scoring four in his first seven Premier League appearances but is without a goal in three matches in which he has been fairly anonymous.

His anonymity has coincided with a dip in form for the Gunners, who lost 1-0 at Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday after losing by the same score against Newcastle United last Saturday.

Plenty of strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates and Duran would be a very interesting signing given his lack of experience in starting Premier League matches.

Saying that, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira thinks it would be an excellent signing.

He said earlier this month: “He’s the right player for Arsenal – quick, unselfish, solid in the air, technically skilled, and intelligent in his movement.

“Havertz has performed well since the season’s start and has the potential to fill that role.

“But as Manchester City have shown, having a pure striker like Haaland makes winning games easier.”