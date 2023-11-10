Dutch youngster reveals he was ‘close’ to joining Man Utd but preferred ‘step to ‘higher level’ club

Ajax left-back Anass Salah-Eddine has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester United in 2018.

The 21-year-old joined the Dutch giants from Eredivisie rivals AZ Alkmaar in 2018 at the age of 16.

He signed a three-year contract when promoted to the club’s first team last August and spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at FC Twente.

Salah-Eddine was highly rated as a teenager with several top teams in for him before joining Ajax.

And he has now revealed that he was “close” to joining Manchester United from Alkmaar but opted for Ajax due to their reputation for developing young players.

“They were really good at guiding young players, it was not just football, but also outside of school, sleeping, nutrition, basically everything,” he said, as relayed by Voetbal Nieuws.

“(Ajax) was a level higher than the rest of the Netherlands, that’s why I took that step.

“At that age I wasn’t pushed. It was more like, what is best for you. I was close to going abroad, to Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, former Premier League captain Robbie Savage has backed United to beat Luton Town on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure after Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen left his side bottom of their Champions League group with two matches remaining.

The loss leaves the Dutch manager as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose their job.

A home match against Luton looks like an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways, but Rob Edwards’ side were minutes away from beating Liverpool last week and should not be taken lightly.

Ex-Derby County and Wales midfielder Savage reckons United will get the three points to avoid three consecutive defeats at Old Trafford.

Savage exclusively told Football365: “Man United will have to bounce back. An unbelievable stat if they lose this one, Man United have not lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since October 1962.

“I thought for long periods of the game against Copenhagen they were the better side, I thought they played some fantastic football in that first half until the sending off.

“They’ve got to beat Luton at Old Trafford. There’s no question about it. I think they will.

“Luton are on the back of a fantastic draw against Liverpool, nearly won the game. I think they’ll put up a good fight, but eventually, United will break them down.”