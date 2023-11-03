Dwight McNeil believes Everton are now delivering on August pledge

Winger Dwight McNeil believes Everton’s squad is starting to realise the plans they had for themselves at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old said the players aired their collective expectations in a meeting at the beginning of the campaign and agreed on the things they required from each other in order to achieve them.

After a number of near-misses – when results did not match performances – they have three Premier League wins in the last five games, and five in seven in all competitions.

McNeil said the players were now delivering on what they had pledged back in August.

“We had a discussion and we all came together and said that we want the same thing; (it was) about what we want as a collective mindset so everyone knows what is required,” he said ahead of the visit of Brighton.

“It is good for everyone to have that input because everybody’s input matters.

“We want the best for each other. We want the best for ourselves; we want the best for the club and the fans.

“Everyone believes we’ve got a good team, now we’ve got to show everyone that we’re a good team.

“It’s all good saying it, but now we’ve got to do it out on the pitch, and it’s down to us to do it. We want to build a good story at the club.

“You are seeing us getting more wins and keeping more clean sheets. We want to score goals, win games, and get as high as we can in the league.”

McNeil worked under manager Sean Dyche at Burnley so is well-versed in his methods and has become a key component in the strategy.

With Jack Harrison patrolling the right flank and McNeil the left, Dyche has the two genuine wingers he likes to work with.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit again and rediscovering his form and with centre-backs James Tarkowski – also a former Dyche disciple at Turf Moor – and Jarrad Branthwaite providing solidity at the back, the Toffees boss is able to field a team which is much more in keeping with his philosophy.

It also plays to McNeil’s strength, with his crossing ability being maximised by the aerial strength of Calvert-Lewin and Tarkowski in particular.

“Those two are such a threat in both boxes, which is good for us and it is a key part of our game,” he added.

“We know we can rely on them, but I think we can rely on everyone all over the pitch because we are in good form.

“We’ve got a good structure behind us at the minute and everyone knows what is required, so now we’ve got to build on it together and keep winning and keep performing as a team.

“We’ve definitely got more confidence in the squad, but we know we’ve got to keep level-headed because we know how tough the Premier League is.”