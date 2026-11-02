Yorke names manager Man Utd should ‘go and get’ after Carrick sack – ‘best in the business’

Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to go and get Unai Emery should they decide to sack Michael Carrick as the first-team manager, as David Ornstein reveals whether Aston Villa are worried about losing the Spaniard.

Emery is one of the managers that Man Utd have on their shortlist should they decide to get rid of Carrick.

Man Utd have been dire under Carrick so far this season, with the Red Devils just outside the Premier League bottom three only on goal difference.

The team have failed to win any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Man Utd are planning to give Carrick time until at least the international break, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, before making a decision.

Dwight Yorke wants Man Utd to hire Unai Emery

Former Man Utd star Yorke believes that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, should go for Emery, who led Villa to Europa League success last season and has made the Villans regulars in the Champions League.

READ: Ten Hag warns Man Utd they could be relegated under Carrick as ‘vicious circle’ takes hold

Yorke said on talkSPORT (9:45am, November 2, 2026): “I have said this all along, and it baffles me when people are now jumping on the bandwagon.

“I said this two-and-a-half years ago. Unai Emery was the man to go and get way before Amorim has come into the equation.

“And just like how, you go and spend £70million on players, I think Unai Emery, you can go and spend that money, I am not saying £70m, but pay whatever Villa has asked and get him.

“I have said that way before Amorim has come in. I got a backlash from the Villa fans, and to this day, I still believe that he is the best manager in the business, certainly to get Man Utd to some type of credibility and sustainability at the same time as well.”

Aston Villa think Unai Emery happy at Villa Park

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Villa are not worried about losing Emery to Man Utd.

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Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The likes of Conte, Nagelsmann, Howe, you would imagine could be appointed at pretty short notice.

“So, I don’t think you would need great negotiations in that sense.

“But with Unai Emery, who definitely has admirers at Manchester United, why wouldn’t you like him? He’s under contract at Aston Villa.

“There’s no release clause, as I understand it, and Villa have no intention of letting him go. They think he’s happy there and will continue.”

On Carrick’s future, Ornstein noted: “The club also looked at the reaction of the players back at Carrington on the training ground and felt there was a realisation after they were booed off the pitch against Bournemouth.

“They were determined to put this right, that they couldn’t sack another manager immediately and that it was them who had to sort this out.

“They couldn’t hide behind him. And so they genuinely decided to move forward with Carrick and give him a chance. They’ve not been speaking to other coaches directly behind his back and they still believe that he can bring about this upturn in the next week, however tough it’s looking at this point.”

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