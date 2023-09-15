Dyche confident imminent Everton takeover will have ‘no impact’ on him or their players

Everton head coach Sean Dyche is confident that 777 Partners’ takeover of the Premier League club will not have an immediate effect on him or the players.

The Miami-based investment group have agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94 percent shareholding in Everton. This is subject to the necessary approvals by the Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority.

“There’s no impact on me or the players other than the news. As the manager I was aware something maybe happening,” Dyche told reporters on Friday.

“I know there are ongoing checks from the Premier League and the like so that will take some time.

“The noise has been there for a long time, I think people have got used to it. It’s not that big a deal to myself or the players.

“I think they are used to it. Probably since before I was here there has been noise about everything.

“Ever since I’ve been here there have not been many press conferences I’ve done which have been purely about football.”

“It doesn’t affect the fact we are prepping for the game against Arsenal. That continues regardless of what is going on at the top of the club.”

Dyche was manager at Burnley when they were taken over by Velocity Sports Partners, the investment arm of US management firm ALK Capital, in December 2020.

He was sacked 16 months later with the club struggling – and ultimately failing – to avoid relegation.

But the 52-year-old said the two situations were not comparable.

“The Burnley situation was different as they changed the modelling of the club and their view of how they wanted it to go,” he added.

“I made it clear after that we didn’t win enough games, it wasn’t anything to do with the people involved, that is just a fact of the matter of being in management.

“Obviously we need to win more games at this current stage so all those things need to be looked at: the characters involved should this deal go through and then we will find out more: how you build relationships and their view of how the club can move forward, both on and off the pitch.

“It will be interesting to see what their view of it is, how they see it moving forwards both on and off the pitch, the business side of the club, obviously the stadium as well, and then also on the pitch.

“They are things to be looked at, let’s imagine, when everything is signed and sealed.”

