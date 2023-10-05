Dyche: Everton are ‘trying to change a two-year story’ and ‘taking opportunities’ is the ‘last’ step

Everton boss Sean Dyche wants his players to “make it happen” as the struggling Toffees attempt to turn around their fortunes at Goodison Park this weekend.

After the boost of back-to-back away wins on the road – 3-1 in the Premier League at Brentford and 2-1 at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup – Everton were then beaten 2-1 at home by newly-promoted Luton last weekend.

That match – watched from the stands by representatives from the club’s proposed new owners 777 Partners – made it four losses from four home league fixtures this term for Everton, who sit 16th with four points from seven games and they are above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

They are back at Goodison again on Saturday, taking on Bournemouth, the team they beat there to secure survival on the final day of last season, currently second-bottom with three points and no wins.

Dyche told a press conference on Thursday: “It’s a very frustrating one… because we played well (against Luton) – frustrating on set-pieces but a very good, strong performance and dominant in so many metrics, but you don’t get a win.

“I’m well aware the business is about winning games. We’ve delivered the performances but we’ve not won enough games and that has got to change.

“We’re trying to change a two-year-old story, and I think the performances have, the outcomes haven’t. I never shy away from outcomes, on or off the pitch.

“I think the last thing we have to change – there’s other things, but the last big thing – is taking opportunities, and taking control of the games that we’re dominating.

“We’re so close but so far away to the story changing, the rhetoric and the noise, as I call it.

“It’s certainly not to do with the fans – I can’t think of anything better currently than scoring at home, because of the sheer fact the fans go mad when you score.

“There was one early season when Doucs (Abdoulaye Doucoure) scored and the roof comes off, and I’m like if there’s ever a freedom to score, that has to be a benefit, when your fans give that kind of reaction.

“The point is you have to make it happen. I was talking to the players just today about that. Stats and facts, and all the rest of it – we have to make it happen.”

Dyche added: “The noise was changing, and the feel changes very quickly. It’s a big step forward and (then) a big step back, and we have to change that.

“We had a very good opportunity, and that’s no disrespect to Luton – every game in the Premier League is a tough game.

“It’s just frustrating that every time we get it going and we’re just on the cusp of changing all the noise, we just step back again. We have to change that.”

Asked if Bournemouth was a must-win, Dyche – who took charge at Everton in January – said: “I’ve heard that so many times since I’ve been at the club to be honest. Every game is a must win in my view, that’s the way I like to think about football.”

Dyche was also asked if he was feeling pressure, and the former Burnley boss said: “It’s the reality of my job as a manager. I’ve been a manager for 10, pushing 11 years, over 500 games.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who has been sidelined by a calf issue, could return to the matchday squad on Saturday. Seamus Coleman (knee) and Dele Alli (groin) remain unavailable.

