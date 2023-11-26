Dyche states there’s ‘no point’ in VAR as it ‘seems to be mayhem all the time’ after Everton defeat

Everton boss Sean Dyche stated there’s “no point” in VAR at the moment, as it’s “been all over the place” and “seems to be mayhem all the time”.

The Toffees came into their Premier League match against Manchester United with a vengeance. Indeed, they’ve been vocal at their disagreement on their 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

In the buildup to the match, Dyche called the decision “disproportionate”.

Fans staged a protest before and during the game, and many felt the Toffees would respond on the pitch the same way they did off it: fiercely and ready to fight. As it was, that didn’t really happen.

They were stunned by an Alejandro Garnacho wonder goal in the opening stages, and United retained control after that.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche suggested things went flat after that strike, and while his side could have got back into it, they were unable to do so.

“A lot of the performance was right. In the first half they had a great finish, it changed the feel of the early part of the game. Then we got a grip on the game. We had chances but couldn’t take them,” he said.

United’s second goal came from a penalty, when Anthony Martial was brought down by Ashley Young, and VAR gave the decision.

Dyche hit out at the system, suggesting everyone knew it was going to be given as a penalty, so there was no point the referee going to the monitor.

“It’s bizarre. There’s no point. I feel for fans. We all know what’s going to happen. The VAR thing this year, it’s been all over the place. It’s the simplest thing but it seems to be mayhem all the time,” he said.

“You’re 2-0 down all of a sudden from a nothing moment, one you think has gone for you. It’s not just about that but it doesn’t help.”

United wrapped things up through Martial not long after, with the Toffees unable to hit back. While his side were unable to score, Dyche is happy with the fight they show continually, and feels amid their tumultuous period, that’ll help.

“This season we’ve created a lot of chances and not scored goals. Our mentality will serve us well this season,” he added.

“Ten points taken away from anyone will change their season. Until the appeals process goes through we have to play away the noise.”

