Dyche sack? Everton ‘make huge Moyes decision’ with ex-Chelsea boss ‘discussed’ as an alternative

A report has revealed Everton’s stance on re-appointing David Moyes, while former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has also been ‘discussed’.

Everton appointed Dyche to replace Frank Lampard at the start of 2023 and he has guided them to Premier League safety in two straight seasons.

Dyche was lauded at times last season as he kept Everton in the Premier League after they were docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

A lot is going on at Everton at the moment. They are in their last season at Goodison Park and are in the process of being taken over, with prospective buyer John Textor in talks with club chiefs.

On the pitch, the Toffees have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have lost their opening four Premier League games.

Their woes have intensified in their last two Premier League matches. They were 2-0 up against AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa, but suffered a late collapse in each game as they have suffered back-to-back 3-2 defeats.

Dyche is the current favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season and Moyes is being linked with a ‘sensational return’ to Goodison Park.

A report from HITC claims Everton have already ‘made a huge decision’ as Moyes is their ‘first choice to succeed Dyche if, and when, they decide to make a change’.

The report claims Everton are ‘ready to turn to Moyes’. They claim.

‘HITC can confirm that the Goodison Park hierarchy are hugely concerned by the club’s start to the new season and the fact they are already deep in relegation trouble, and talks have been ongoing over what to do. ‘Sources have told HITC that the club’s hierarchy are publicly backing Dyche, but we can confirm that due diligence has been ongoing over who could come in to take charge.’

‘Graham Potter is one name that has been discussed, but HITC can confirm that former boss Moyes is the man who they are ready to turn to. ‘Everton were ready to wait until the next international break next month before deciding Dyche’s future, but HITC understands that the former Burnley boss’ tenure at the club may not last until then.’

Everton face fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City this weekend and Dyche wants his side to produce a complete performance against their rivals.

“Just because they’ve been promoted, it doesn’t mean they’re not a good outfit. They’ve still got some good players. They’ve kept hold of a number of players who’ve played in the Premier League,” Dyche said.

“We’ve got to go there with the right frame of mind. The segments of our performances, scoring two away and two at home, we’ve got to remember that we can score goals but obviously we’ve got to do better with the defensive side of things and find that balance over 90 whatever minutes of play. That’s the challenge that’s right in front of us.”