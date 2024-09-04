According to reports, Sean Dyche ‘could be sacked’ by Everton in the coming weeks as their board are ‘getting behind a sensational return’.

The experienced manager replaced Frank Lampard at the start of 2023 and he just did enough to keep Everton in the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign as they finished two points clear of 18th-placed Leicester City.

Last season, Dyche‘s side performed pretty well overall as they stayed up and finished on 40 points despite being given a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

However, the Toffees have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have lost their opening three Premier League games and have conceded ten goals in the process.

In their last game before the international, Everton were 2-0 in front against AFC Bournemouth but conceded three in the latter stages of the match to suffer an embarrassing 3-2 defeat.

Following this result, Dyche is the joint-favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season and Everton are already reportedly considering potential replacements.

A report from Football Insider claims Everton are ‘getting behind’ David Moyes’ return to the Premier League club.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. He was previously Everton’s manager for 11 years before leaving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd in 2012.

The report claims ‘Moyes is receiving a growing groundswell of support within the Everton boardroom to make a sensational return to the club’.

‘Club directors are grateful to Sean Dyche for keeping the team up last season, but some believe Moyes is capable of taking his former club back to the next level. ‘The fans are also believed to be key to any potential managerial change at Goodison Park in the near future. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Dyche could be sacked by the next international break if results continue to be poor and the supporters then turn against the manager in huge numbers.’

Dyche is not the only Premier League manager under pressure. Another report from Football Insider claims Southampton’s winless start to the season has Russell Martin ‘fighting for his job’.