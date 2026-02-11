Sean Dyche could be sacked before Nottingham Forest’s next game as ‘furious’ owner Evangelos Marinakis targets a Premier League boss to replace him at the City Ground.

Forest had 35 shots but couldn’t find a way past Jose Sa in goal for rock bottom Wolves, who won just their ninth point of the season to pile the pressure on Dyche.

A report from our friends at TEAMtalk claims Marinakis is ‘furious with how the campaign has unfolded’ and ‘would have few qualms about making a record-breaking fourth managerial change’ having already sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou this season.

Forest not playing another game for over a week, when they play Fenerbahce in the Europa League play-offs, offers a tempting period for Marinakis to make a change.

Dyche insisted after the draw with Wolves that “we can’t rely on others” after watching his side miss so many chances on Wednesday.

He said: “Very frustrated of course. Knock on the door but find a moment of clarity, it was one of them. They set their stall out early to come and defend and look for breaks. It is very frustrating to dominate a game like that, with so many chances and there were plenty of good chances but it’s finding that killer moment. The crowd get nervy, the team get nervy, there is a lot of pressure on these games.

“A lot of the performance is right but you have to score a goal obviously. That is the hardest thing for us as managers and coaches, for someone to find that defining moment. There were a few very strong chances.

“The start was good. We were opening them up. When teams are fully flowing, finding that last pass, making that run they all seem to come together quickly. When it is not quite there people start snatching shots and cross and the crowd get on top quickly. This is part and parcel of the Premier League.

“There is no lack of effort or commitment it is just finding those moments. We can’t rely on others. Finding the key moments is the frustration. One loss in six is usually a good run but in the position we are in it is not classed as a good run.

“Every time we get a chance to push forward and clear the decks we don’t quite deliver those moments. It is a work in progress.

“I am not out there playing it is about trying to get the team to find that confidence amongst the noise and the freedom to go and play. When the hard times come we have to go and deliver.”

TEAMtalk further claim that ‘Fulham boss Marco Silva is the man Marinakis would desperately love to take charge at the City Ground’ as the 48-year-old boss is yet to sign the new contract he’s been offered at Craven Cottage.

