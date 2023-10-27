Dyche salutes ‘perfect gentleman’ Kenwright; Everton ‘trying to be calm’ before West Ham clash

Everton manager Sean Dyche paid tribute to “perfect gentleman” Bill Kenwright following his death ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Everton chairman passed away on Monday following a battle with cancer after spending nearly two decades as chairman of the Premier League club.

The Toffees’ first game following the news will be at the London Stadium against West Ham. Dyche spoke on the good memories that he enjoyed with Kenwright during his brief spell with the club up to now.

Dyche told a press conference: “He was a perfect gentleman.

“He was nothing but supportive, even through some hard times. He’s been someone to pick up the phone to, always got time for you and always wanted to find out what was going on really. Touch base with the feel of the camp, the players, the mood, individuals and often telling me his wisdom around Everton.

“To stay up on the last day in the fashion we did, to share that with him was a big moment and he felt differently to me how big that was after a tough season.”

Another manager that worked under Kenwright was the manager in the opposite dugout this weekend, David Moyes, who left the club to join Manchester United back in 2013.

Moyes spent 11 years as manager during his time with Everton and was in charge when Kenwright walked through the door as chairman in 2004.

Dyche insists it is fitting that Everton’s first game played following his death is against another manager that was close to him during his time at the club.

He added: “The twists of life are weird and wonderful, I’ve always got on well with Moyes and he’s been supportive of myself.

“It’s strange that we are meant to be playing a manager that meant so much to the chairman and vice versa, but it will be good to see him.

“There was a lot of good around that period (Moyes as manager), with the strength of the club, the team, the connection and the things I have spoke about, and I still think it’s valid in the modern era. We have been trying to make a version of that.”

West Ham are without a win in their last two league games and also fell to their first European defeat of the season on Thursday, losing 2-1 to Olympiacos.

Following a tough start to another campaign, Dyche’s side have just started to find their feet, winning three of their last five in all competitions, but were edged out by Merseyside rivals Liverpool last weekend after going down to 10 men.

Dyche feels his team are slowly improving despite turbulent news surrounding the club, with the threat of a potential 12-point deduction for alleged financial breaches hanging over their heads.

He concluded: “We are trying to stay calm among lots of different challenges here, trying to get things right on the pitch or better.

“There’s so much noise here to be honest, and this is another part of it.

“The players have been really good this week I must say, they felt aggrieved with what happened last week with the decision going against them and they’ve responded in the right manner. I’m looking forward to the game.”

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 10… Robbie Savage calls Manchester derby and more Spurs joy