Dyche slams Everton ‘body language’ after Bournemouth capitulation – ‘threw it away’

Sean Dyche says his Everton players were “looking at someone else to deal with things” when trying to prevent Bournemouth’s late comeback at Goodison Park.

Everton have conceded 10 goals in their opening three Premier League matches, losing to Brighton and Tottenham before capitulating at home to Andoni Iraola’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees took the lead through Michael Keane before Dominic Calver-Lewin doubled their lead.

With three minutes remaining, Bournemouth got back into the game thanks to Antoine Semenyo and Dyche’s side then caved.

Lewis Cook equalised in the 92nd minute before Jordan Pickford was called into action twice in quick succession to as he tried to at least survive with a draw.

Luis Sinisterra found a winner for Bournemouth in the 96th minute to complete what will surely go down as the biggest capitulation of the season.

Dyche could not believe what he was seeing from the touchline, saying that the game should have been won long before Bournemouth’s first goal.

“We did so much right until they scored their first goal,” he said. “I think they had one shot on target before then. The game should have been out of sight. We conceded one and then threw it away. I can’t put my finger on it right now.

“They kept raining it forward and got their reward in the end. The Premier League you have to play to the last breath of the game and we simply didn’t but they did. They were playing it forward and crossing it into the box and we didn’t deal with it. Simple stuff but we threw it away. It is the third game we have thrown away this season.

“You have to kill teams off at every level, but particularly at this level. Everyone was looking at someone else to deal with things and that is when there is trouble. You could see the body language change.

“You have to see games through and we have enough experience to do that, but today we didn’t.”

Everton captain Seamus Coleman added: “We really let ourselves down in front of our fans. We cannot take our foot off the gas at this level. Unfortunately we did that. We cannot be conceding the goals that we did. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

A lot will be said about this result and shortly after full-time, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy criticised “a lack of leadership”, which Dyche alluded to.

“There’s a lot involved in that [performance], you lose belief and start doubting what you’re doing and each other but it’s also a lack of leadership,” he said.

“They’ve got experienced players on the pitch. It’s simple stuff. They were absolutely all over the place [Everton]. The gaps were huge. It was crazy what they were doing.”

