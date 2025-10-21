Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Sean Dyche on a contract running until 2027 and have revealed three reasons behind this decision.

Forest have been looking for a new permanent manager since deciding to part ways with former boss Ange Postecoglou on Saturday.

Postecoglou was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was harshly dismissed following a fallout with sporting director Edu and owner Evangelos Marinakis.

This bold decision quickly backfired as Postecoglou struggled to implement his preferred style of play, which is completely different to Nuno’s.

After failing to win any of his eight games in charge across all competitions, Postecoglou was dismissed and it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that Dyche has been appointed as his successor.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in the middle of last season, with Forest appointing him instead of Roberto Mancini and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

In a club statement, Forest have confirmed that Dyche has penned a deal until 2027 and there are three key factors behind their decision to appoint him.

The statement said: ‘A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.’

Dyche faces a big task at Forest as they currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, with former chief scout Mick Brown claiming that the squad will be feeling “confused and worried” about the situation.

“There’s been so much turbulence at Nottingham Forest,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The owner makes all of these decisions, and he’ll say it’s his money in the club so he can do what he likes, but clearly the way they’ve gone about things isn’t working.

“It’s not just a problem on the pitch, the constant changes behind the scenes won’t help anybody.

“Think about it from the players’ perspective, they were flying under Nuno, everybody knew their roles and they were confident every time they stepped out.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, he’s gone and now they’ve got to adapt to the way Postecoglou wants to play, which is completely different.

“A few weeks later, while those changes are still being made and people are still adjusting, now he’s gone too and the players are left in limbo again.

“Now it’s up to Dyche to go in there and convince those players who have no doubt been confused and worried about the situation, that his way of doing things is the right way.

“I think Dyche is the right man to do that, he’s done it before, but speaking from the players’ point of view, it’s just adding to the issues that are already there.”