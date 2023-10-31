€110m Liverpool, Man City target urged to snub transfer – ‘must not happen under any circumstances’

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has been encouraged to snub interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in Europe during his time at Bayern Munich.

Musiala was involved in 22 goals in 33 Bundesliga games last term but he has been in and out of the team at the start of this season.

The attacking midfielder previously had a spell at Chelsea and he has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League amid his ongoing contract stand-off with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool and Man City have been mentioned as potential destinations for Musiala but SportBILD journalist Raimund Hinko has dramatically encouraged him to commit his future to Bayern Munich.

“I am writing to you, dear Jamal, because of the current situation,” Hinko said (via Sport Witness).

“Out of deep concern that you will be lost to Bayern because they would apparently give the shirt off their back to Real Madrid, Liverpool FC or Manchester City in order to lure you away from Munich. That must not happen under any circumstances.”

READ MORE: ‘Showboating’ Liverpool slammed as Klopp told he can’t trust ‘back-up’ players or ‘£85m prima donna’



He added: “At first I assessed the latest news as a storm in a teacup. Because there are always journalists around the world who hear the grass grow.

“But now it went a bit too far for me when Didi Hamann dared to predict as a Sky pundit that you, dear Jamal, will leave Bayern. That they will let you go because there is a big market for you.

“You, dear Jamal, now have a market value of 110 million euros, with an upward limit. There would be good business to be had there. But you would, to use Manuel Neuer’s vocabulary, rip Bayern’s hearts out.

“There would be nothing wrong with Bayern buying Florian Wirtz. If you both played next to each other like you did recently in the national team. But the fans will be most happy if your contract is extended beyond 2026, ideally until 2030. To be honest, and hereby written: Me too.”

Earlier this month, Liverpool insider Neil Jones claimed Musiala is among their “priority” options to replace Mo Salah, who has already created 22 chances in the Premier League this season.

“Sane is thinking about perhaps looking for a new challenge again in the summer. Liverpool are also interested in the player,” Jones told Caught Offside.

“The 27-year-old could replace 31-year-old Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club in the summer. Sane is quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence. But I heard Musiala is Liverpool’s priority – should they fail in their pursuit here, only then will Sane come.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers… Spurs, Villa and Nketiah thrive; Ten Hag, Chelsea don’t