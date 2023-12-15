€130m Arsenal, Chelsea target has transfer ‘agreement’ as ‘planned farewell’ sets up huge Prem move

According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Serie A champions Napoli during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

The Nigeria international has seven goals and two assists in his 15 appearances across all competitions this season amid reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring his situation.

Napoli’s valuation of their forward priced most clubs out of a move in the summer but an exit is more likely in 2024.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Osimhen has “agreed” to extend his contract by a further year until 2026 but the “possibility of a move later next year remains valid”.

“A big story that broke yesterday is that Victor Osimhen has agreed in principle to sign a new contract with Napoli. As you’ll all be aware, this has been a big story that has dragged on for some time, but it now seems we are nearing an important conclusion, with Osimhen ready to sign a new deal until 2026, with the inclusion of a release clause,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“As I’ve previously reported, it never looked likely that Napoli would sell Osimhen in January, and that remains the case, but I think it doesn’t necessarily change much in terms of a transfer for summer 2024.

“The possibility of a move later next year remains valid, even if January was always unrealistic. The release clause will be included in the contract, reported as being around €130m, but still to be confirmed.”

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed that Osimhen’s contract extension is on the brink of being announced.

“All that is missing is the announcement and the definition of the details, but we are there for the renewal of Osimhen,” Venerato said (via Calcio Napoli).

“The last obstacle was the evaluation of the clause which will be around 130 million, but it is not excluded that it could increase by another 10 million if partnerships with high turnovers were approached. The Nigerian will be tied to Napoli until 2026, extending for just one year.

Venerato has also claimed that Osimhen has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Napoli to “leave without rancour” in 2024, with Arsenal and Chelsea mentioned as potential destinations.

“In fact, it is a planned farewell,” Venerato added. “A gentleman’s agreement to leave each other without rancour.

“Osimhen will have a salary of 10 million, on paper because next year he will be elsewhere, plus a singing bonus.

“For the future, there is Arsenal have already explored the agent Calenda, as well as Chelsea and other clubs that cannot be excluded.”