€24m Man Utd target claims move to European club ‘was better’ after failed Old Trafford transfer

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has explained why his move to the Bundesliga side “was better” for him despite interest from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe and he has been on the radar of clubs around Europe.

Sesko scored 18 goals in 41 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg last season. His impressive performances for the Austrian side in 2022/23 came after he agreed to a €24m move to RB Leipzig.

His switch to the German outfit was made official earlier this summer and he’s scored three goals in his first six appearances for them across all competitions.

It feels like only a matter of time before Sesko signs for a European giant and he’s been on Man Utd‘s radar over the past couple of years.

It was reported before the end of last season that Man Utd are viewed as an ‘ideal destination’ for Sesko, who was being viewed as a ‘reliable alternative’ to Napoli standout Victor Osimhen.

Sesko has now been asked about a potential move to Man Utd and he admitted that he thinks it “was better” to sign for RB Leipzig over the Red Devils.

“The thing is, I wasn’t really involved in these kinds of conversations,” Sesko said when asked about Manchester United’s interest in him during an interview with Transfermarkt’s Austrian edition.

“But I think it was better to come here. It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football.

“I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again. It would be nice to play there (the Premier League). But for now, let’s focus on the now and then we’ll see.”

READ MORE: Six exciting future transfers… €100m Man Utd bid, Spurs seal £12m teen for 2025; Liverpool windfall



20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund ended up being the striker who joined Man Utd during the summer transfer window.

Hojlund has enjoyed a decent start to life for the Premier League giants and he got on the scoresheet last week as they were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich.

Following Hojlund’s Man Utd debut against Arsenal, club legend Gary Neville praised the forward for making “an encouraging start”.

“The thing for him is he’s learning the game still. He’s only played a couple of seasons of top level football and we’re expected him to be Erling Haaland. That’s the problem,” Neville said.

“Manchester United haven’t got anyone else with experience to back him up. We’ve been watching Martial for 9-10 years at Manchester United and he’s not what Erik ten Hag wants. This lad, lot of pressure on him, big price tag, but it was an encouraging start.”

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far

