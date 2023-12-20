€35m Man Utd star offers ‘surprise immediate solution’ to European giants with shock ‘return’ mooted

According to reports in Spain, La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils spent around £34m to sign Varane from Real Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

This was viewed as a major coup at the time as Varane was once considered to be one of the best defenders in the world but his time at Old Trafford has been severely hampered by injuries.

Varane and Lisandro Martinez were Erik ten Hag‘s first-choice centre-backs last season but both players have – for differing reasons – not featured as much this term.

Martinez has missed much of this campaign as a result of a serious foot injury, while Varane has slipped down the pecking order amid reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid have been dealt a major injury blow of their own as David Alaba has been ruled out of the rest of this season with an ACL injury. This could force them into the market for a new defender in January and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have their eye on Varane.

The veteran Man Utd defender is said to have emerged as a ‘surprise candidate to replace Alaba’.

The report claims Real Madrid are ‘evaluating the possibility of a reunion with the French defender’ with a ‘possible return’ on the cards.

Varane’s current price is reportedly ‘€35 million, but negotiations could favour Real Madrid due to the proximity of his contract expiration’, with his current deal up in 2024.

This appears unlikely if Manchester Evening News are to be believed, though. Earlier this week, they indicated that Varane is ‘hopeful that his contract will be extended’. The report adds.