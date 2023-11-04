€40m Liverpool target hails ‘exceptional’ Klopp after he ‘verbally agrees’ move to Prem giants

Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade has hailed Jurgen Klopp after it was reported that a move to Liverpool has already been ‘verbally agreed’.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the past few months.

The Reds – who are fifth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – splashed out around £150m to overhaul their midfield in the summer as they recruited Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite this, they are still without a top-class defensive midfielder following Fabinho’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

This is why Andre is still being linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the January transfer window.

A move in the summer was never on the cards as Fluminense were unwilling to let him leave before this year’s Copa Libertadores finishes. They face Boca Juniors in the final on Saturday evening.

Fluminense chiefs have made it clear that they would be willing to let Andre leave once the Copa Libertadores is over and this opens the door for Liverpool to seal a transfer. The 22-year-old is also being linked with Arsenal and is valued at around €40m.

Liverpool are understood to be leading the race for Andre, though. Journalist Francois Plateau recently claimed the midfielder’s move to Anfield has been “verbally agreed” but “nothing has been signed yet”.

Andre has made it pretty clear in recent interviews that he is keen to join Liverpool, who – according to Spanish outlet AS – ‘love him’. He has now heaped praise on Reds boss Klopp.

“I don’t like to project the future much,” Andre said (via Sport Witness).

“I have been at Fluminense for 10 years, I have a contract and I am very happy here. Reaching the final of the Libertadores is a childhood dream.”

FEATURE: Southgate to Manchester United as Allardyce and Lampard return… predicting every club’s next boss

On Klopp, he added: “I follow the away games a bit and I know that Klopp’s work is exceptional.

“Without a doubt, he is a great coach, very intelligent and successful. But right now, my coach is Diniz.”

Andre recently admitted that he “couldn’t refuse” a move to Liverpool.

“It was just something I couldn’t refuse, the club, the league…” Andre admitted.

“Every player dreams of playing at such a club. I decided to keep my word and stay. If I’ve accepted that offer, I’d not feel 100% comfortable with myself.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd, Liverpool battle Arsenal for £17m teen as City swoop for Red Devils wonderkid