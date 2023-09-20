€50m Man Utd star ‘returning’ to ex-club ruled out after ‘huge’ demand amid loan ‘agreement’ claim

According to reports, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are not in the running to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Sancho’s future is in doubt after he butted heads with Erik ten Hag earlier this month.

The England international did not feature against Arsenal before the international break and Ten Hag claimed that this was down to the player’s performances in training.

Sancho later responded via social media and claimed that he’s been “made a scapegoat” and this outburst has resulted in him training on his own.

Man Utd are short of options in wide areas but Ten Hag is unlikely to bring Sancho back into the fold unless he apologises for his recent conduct.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that Dortmund were interested in re-signing Sancho after he previously enjoyed a stellar spell in the Bundesliga.

But German outlet BILD are reporting that Sancho is ‘currently not’ on Dortmund’s radar.

Spanish giants Barcelona are in the running for Sancho, though. They are ‘closely monitoring’ the player’s situation but it is said that Man Utd’s 50 million euro asking price is ‘too much’ for the La Liga outfit.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile is under the impression that “there’s been no further updates” regarding Sancho’s situation at Man Utd.

“There have been no further updates on the Sancho situation yet, we’re still waiting for it to be discussed and clarified,” Romano told Caught Offside on Wednesday morning.

“In terms of potential January signings out wide, it would only be guessing right now.

“Man United are not working on it at this stage, but of course, if Antony and/or Sancho are still not available, it could be the case that they would look at strengthening in that position.”

Football Insider delivered their own Sancho update on Wednesday morning. They believe the winger ‘could agree to exit United on loan in January’. Their report adds.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that it is now looking a “long road back” to first-team involvement at the club under Ten Hag. ‘Sources say it will take a “huge fee” for Man United to sanction a permanent move for Sancho in January. However, it is believed a loan move could be the most viable route to an exit in the mid-season window.’

