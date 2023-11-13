€55m Chelsea star ‘completely rules out’ signing for Man City as player’s ‘dream’ boosts Pochettino

According to reports, Chelsea and England star Reece James has ‘completely ruled out’ signing for Premier League rivals Manchester City.

James has developed into one of the best right-backs in the world but he has been seriously hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

He recently returned to full fitness and he played a vital role as Chelsea picked up four points from their games against Tottenham Hotspur and Man City.

Chelsea – who have already claimed eight points from losing positions this term – struggled during the early weeks of this season but they appear to be hitting their stride under Mauricio Pochettino and James’ return is a huge boost.

A player of James’ calibre is always going to attract interest from elsewhere and he has reportedly been earmarked by Pep Guardiola as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker.

But 90min are now reporting that the Chelsea standout’s ‘focus remains solely on helping the Blues re-establish themselves as Premier League title contenders’. They explain.

‘James’ development has long been admired by Manchester City, who are aware of the impending need to replace 33-year-old Kyle Walker, but the Premier League champions are not believed to be working on a deal for the Chelsea skipper as it stands. ‘However, sources have confirmed to 90min that Real Madrid have an active interest in James. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also in need of a younger right-back to take over from 31-year-old Dani Carvajal and the Chelsea star is among Madrid’s dream targets for the position. ‘Despite being aware of interest from the two teams, James is understood to be fully committed to the Chelsea project and is not entertaining the idea of leaving. ‘A switch to a direct Premier League rival, such as City, has been completely ruled out by James, while a move overseas is not something the home-grown fan favourite would consider until long into the future as his current goals revolve around success with Chelsea. ‘James dreams of leading Chelsea to trophies, particularly as captain, and is keen to rediscover his best form after an injury-hit 12 months.’

James asked to be left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this month’s international break and the manager “understands” this decision.

“I was hoping to call up Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that,” Southgate told reporters.

“He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries and he’s cautious in that respect. I can understand why.

“I am really disappointed for John [Stones]. The quality of his play is outstanding. He’s having a difficult time injury-wise at the moment, so that’ a shame to see him out.

“As you say, it gives other people an opportunity and we do need to know a little bit more about some of the players in that area of the pitch.”