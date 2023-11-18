€75m Salah replacement admits he’s put Bayern contract talks on hold amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool target Leroy Sane has revealed that he’s put contract talks with Bayern Munich on hold amid speculation over his future at the Allianz Arena.

Sane moved to Bayern from Manchester City for £45m in the summer of 2020 and he’s scored 47 goals in 151 games for the German giants.

The 27-year-old has arguably never performed better for Bayern than he has this season, starting all 11 of their league games under Thomas Tuchel this term, racking up eight goals and six assists.

And as he enters the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern there have been consistent rumours of interest from Liverpool, while City are also thought to be keen on bringing him back tot he Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to see Sane as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who looks set to move to Saudi Arabia sooner rather than later after Liverpool rebuffed a £150m offer for the Egyptian in the summer.

Sane is currently on international duty with Germany, who face Turkey in a friendly on Saturday, and was asked about his future in a pre-match press conference.

He revealed that he has so far avoided Bayern’s advances over a new deal as he wants to “concentrate on the season”, hinting that a transfer could indeed be in the offing.

“I haven’t given it any thought. The club wants to have discussions but at the moment I want to concentrate on the season. Bayern will be my first point of contract, everything else will take care of itself,” he said.

“I am taking on more and more responsibility, on and off the pitch. I really like the role and position at the moment. Julian [Nagelsmann] knows me very well and I want to repay that with good performances.

“I had good preparation and played into a flow. At the moment I’m really enjoying myself at the club and in the national team. I have big goals. Tomorrow will of course be relatively loud.

“Of course we’re looking forward to it. I was able to experience it in the Champions League in Istanbul, but also in Munich. There will be a lot of Turkish fans there and there will be a good atmosphere.”

