Each Premier League club’s most underpaid player: Diaz, Gallagher, Toney…

Premier League stars are among the highest-paid athletes in the world, but some of them are *relatively* underpaid when compared to what their teammates are earning.

Of course, it goes without saying that we are discussing some vast sums of money here and even those earning less than their teammates are still being well-paid in the grand scheme of things.

But with that being said, we’ve used Capology to search through each Premier Leauge side and have identified their most underpaid player.

For the full article, please click here.