Eberechi Eze has reached a decision on his Arsenal future, having been called “very disappointing” with a former Premier League scout unhappy at his returns.

Eze has started sporadically for the Gunners this season. In the Champions League, he’s been in the starting XI on two occasions, while in the Premier League – where Arsenal have played eight games – it’s also only been twice.

The attacking-midfielder is yet to score or assist in the league, but has two goals to his name in Europe.

Amid his meagre returns in domestic football, there are said to be some concerns.

But Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke suggested in recent days that Eze himself has no worries.

He wrote that the midfielder isn’t concerned about his playing time, and feels his goalscoring performance against Bayern Munich in Europe will increase his case for more minutes.

O’Rourke was then quoted as saying: “He had a disappointing game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. That’s why he was taken off at half-time, but he wasn’t the only one to struggle in that game.

“Before that, he started against Lille in the Champions League and scored, then came off the bench against Bayern Munich in midweek to replace the injured Bukayo Saka and scored as well. The player is happy there.”

Eberechi Eze ‘very disappointing’

A subsequent story posted by the same outlet, including quotes from Bryan King, points to Eze not doing enough at Arsenal.

King told Football Insider: “Eze, I’d have been looking for him to be getting forward and scoring spectacular goals and in and around the box all the time.

“But there are times when he looks as though he struggles to get in the games. Now, is it the way he’s training? Is his attitude not right away from the club or the pitch?

“I think all these things come into play with him. I’m not sure whether [Mikel] Arteta is the best man to put his arm around somebody’s shoulder and give them a bit of encouragement. I’ve been quietly disappointed that he’s not a regular member.

“I’d always look at him to play 75 minutes, and then maybe bring him off and put somebody else on. I haven’t been seeing that 75 minutes. He was very disappointing against Nottingham Forest.

“His performance was very disappointing. I think that was also said by Arteta. Again, when you’re a full England international, you cost big money. You shouldn’t be getting pulled off at half-time unless you’re injured.”

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