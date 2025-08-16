Eberechi Eze has apparently chosen Spurs over Arsenal and could sit out Palace's game this weekend.

Eberechi Eze will reportedly be left out of Crystal Palace’s squad for their game against Chelsea on Sunday as he looks to secure a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both north London clubs have shown an interest in the 27-year-old but it would appear Spurs have got one over their rivals with the player said to be keen on the move.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri says Eze has agreed terms with the club and wants to leave Palace this summer. As such, he is expected to be left out of their squad when they travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

Tavolieri says there is “conflict looming” but also suggests Palace have already begun work on Eze’s replacement.

The Eagles reportedly submitted a £20m bid for Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss but the recently relegated club turned down the approach.

Should Eze move to Spurs, Palace are planning a ‘decisive bid’ for the Moroccan who has already agreed to a four-year deal.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has a battle to keep both Eze and Marc Guehi but suggested on Friday that both players would be available for the Stamford Bridge trip.

“Marc has trained the entire week with us, every single training session, the same with Ebs,” Glasner said.

“They’ve prepared the best way for the Chelsea game on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been in the football business for too long, so I know that at any time of any day, things can happen. If you ask me now, I expect both Marc and Ebs to start on Sunday.”

Spurs are looking to strengthen in the midfield department after losing James Maddison to a long-term injury but new head coach Thomas Frank said he would also be happy with the squad as it is should no deals be made.

“First and foremost, in many ways, I’m very happy with the squad,” Frank said.

“I think there’s a lot of good players. I think we saw a team that was very, very, very competitive, and on any other day we would have beaten the best team in Europe.

“Of course, we want as strong and competitive squad as possible. I know that [Chairman] Daniel [Levy], [Technical Director] Johan [Lange] and [Chief Executive] Vinai [Venkatesham] are working night and day, and they have, by the way, been working night and day the last, whatever, six, seven, eight weeks.

“They definitely would like to do deals early. Sometimes, I think we need to understand it’s not that easy, but they’re working.”

