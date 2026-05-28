Former Arsenal full-back Emmanuel Eboue has advised Mikel Arteta not to start two Gunners stars in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Arsenal have secured their first Premier League title since 2004 after pipping Manchester City to the post and have the chance of completing a historic double when they meet Ligue 1 giants PSG, who are looking to retain the trophy, in Budapest.

Mikel Arteta has some key selection decisions to make ahead of showcase game of the season as Jurrien Timber races to prove his fitness amid something of a right-back crisis for the Gunners.

Timber hasn’t played since a win over Everton in March as a groin problem which was first thought to be minor has persisted to keep him out of the side.

Ben White, his replacement for much of the time since, is now also out through injury but Eboue has warned Arteta against rushing Timber back to play against PSG danger-man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, instead believing that Cristhian Mosquera should be trusted to shackle the Georgian winger.

“Timber will want to play,” Eboue told Metro. “As a player, your dream is to play the Champions League final. I think for him, he will want 100 per cent want to start.

“But he has not played for a long time. He has to wait a little bit then we can see. The PSG team, they are so strong and so fast so I think it is better for Arteta to leave him on the bench.

“For me, Mosquera is the best option. I have seen his games and he has done very well, he is very strong and he is very hard to get past. I think it is a better [option] for Arteta to let him start.

“He doesn’t have the technical ability of Timber but he is very strong defensively. I think they need him.”

Zubimendi or Lewis-Skelly?

Arteta will also be pondering whether to start Martin Zubimendi, who thrived at the base of Arsenal’s midfield for much of the season but has looked drained in recent weeks, or Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has breathed some much-needed life into the Gunners midfield after coming back into the team.

“It is better to pick the midfield that has played together so much play on Saturday,” Eboue added. “They have done so well together and were so strong for such a long time.

“For me, Lewis-Skelly is too young [to start this game]. I know he is a very good player but for the Champions League final you need the players who have experience. With the PSG midfielders, they are so intelligent and quick. For Lewis-Skelly I think it is better for him to start on the bench and then we will see.”