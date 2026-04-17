Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has delivered an update on Anthony Gordon’s future at the club, while also discussing his own desire to carry on at St James’ Park.

The England winger continues to be heavily linked with a return to Merseyside to join Liverpool, having supported the Anfield outfit from a young age, despite his senior career starting at bitter rivals Everton.

Gordon came close to joining the Reds following his stellar debut season for Newcastle in 2023/24, only for the move to fall through, but that desire has never waned.

Newcastle continue to face the prospect of selling at least one valuable asset in the summer to balance the books ahead of a season without European football.

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Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are among those who could be offloaded, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claim the winger is ‘open’ to leaving Newcastle ahead of next season.

And now Howe has touched on the prospect of Gordon, or any of his top stars leaving, ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth to St James’ Park.

He told reporters: “I discuss things with players all the time. I don’t necessarily address transfer speculation unless it gets to the point that I feel I have to.

“After I had the chat with Sandro [Tonali], the biggest thing I look for is the commitment to training. That will be the same with Anthony [Gordon] and every player.

“I won’t play a player if I don’t think they are 100% committed to the club and its future. I have to do what I think is right for the team.

“Players who are high-profile like they are here, they’re in the news all the time for loads of different reasons.

“You have to adapt to it and try to play to your best level with the noise around you. I don’t think any player can use that as an excuse towards performances.”

As for his own future at the club, Howe insists his “fire is burning very, very strongly” to drive Newcastle forward.

He added: “I just want to serve the club and do what’s right for the football club. That’s always been my aim. If that’s me leaving to help the club, then of course that’s something I’ll do, I’ve got no issue doing that.

“It’s not about me. But if I believe I’m the right person to take the club forward, which I do currently right now, then I’ll do that and I’ll fight to the end.

“I’ll fight harder than I’ve ever fought before, but it’s about making sure that those two things are aligned.”

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Channeling Mikel Arteta, following the comments made by the Arsenal coach ahead of their clash with Sporting this week, Howe added: “In terms of my fire, my fire is burning very, very strongly.

“That’s no guarantee from my side what’s going to happen in the future because as I’ve said, the forces that move in football clubs move quickly.

“But my fire is there. There’s loads of wood stacked up and I’m ready to put it on it.”