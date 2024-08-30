Howe provides Newcastle transfer update fans will hate amid Romano, Guehi claim

Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United could sign nobody on deadline day, though Fabrizio Romano insists the club are still trying to land Marc Guehi.

It has been a very frustrating summer for Newcastle fans, who had hopes of a new winger and elite centre-back being signed.

Instead, Miguel Almiron has not been moved on, which appears to have greatly hindered their pursuit of a new right-winger.

In terms of a new central defender, the Magpies have been pursuing Crystal Palace and England star Guehi this month but have been unable to strike an agreement with the London club.

Palace appear to have been altering their demands throughout this transfer saga but have sold Joachim Andersen, so their reluctance to sell their best centre-back is understandable.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

Newcastle have reportedly offered around £60million for Guehi with the Eagles now reportedly asking for closer to £70m.

Palace have made a cool £74m through player sales this summer, which is the 14th most in Europe, and have only spent £25m, so are not desperate to sell the England international.

Newcastle not giving up on Marc Guehi signing – Romano

With Newcastle facing the wrath of the club’s supporters, transfer expert Romano has said signing Guehi on deadline day will be “very difficult” but all hope is not lost.

He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

At the moment, it’s still very difficult for Newcastle to land Marc Guehi. The deal is not 100% off yet and Newcastle will try until the end, but Palace are insisting on their valuation being met so it remains complicated. Palace have always been making it difficult for Newcastle this summer and they’re not changing their position now either.

Newcastle fans, it’s bad news…

Meanwhile, Magpies boss Howe was quizzed on the club’s activity on Friday, noting that there is a chance no new signings will be made.

“I don’t know currently. There is still time and there is work going to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window.

“So while there is time there is hope.

“No I don’t think we will be closed [for business] right until the end. There may be one or two of the younger players going out, there’s two or three of those. So let’s see what happens in the last few hours.

“There is [a possibility that no-one comes in]. With such short time left, it is looking difficult. This window, as I said many times, has been difficult and continues to be difficult for us.

“We’re in a difficult situation with the PSR situation and available funds attracting the right players and the players who can make a difference. It’s such a delicate spot for us, we have to hit it right and if we don’t, then doing nothing – as frustrating as it is – is the best option.

“There will be a feeling that we have a good squad, but there is a feeling of course that there are a few areas where we need to strengthen so I think we will carry those emotions depending on what happens in the last few hours.”

READ NEXT: Saudi Arabia transfers: Every completed deal, rumour, snub, as Brentford accept Toney bid