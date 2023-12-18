Eddie Howe eyes 100th Newcastle game amid talk of PIF being ‘unhappy’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes his side can draw on last year’s Carabao Cup experiences and “create more memories” as they prepare to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday having already claimed two big scalps in the competition this term, knocking out last season’s treble winners Manchester City and holders Manchester United in the previous two rounds.

Last season saw Howe’s men go all the way to the final as Newcastle looked to claim their first piece of major silverware since 1969, but they would end up losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Wembley.

Howe recalled the “incredible” build-up to that match and hopes his side can do something similar this time around.

He told a press conference: “The two draws we had previously to this one was probably as difficult as you can get. Manchester City – whether it’s home or away – Manchester United away, then we get Chelsea away.

“The beauty of the two games we’ve had previously is we’ve proved we can raise our game against the top teams in a cup competition that brought so many great memories for us last year.

“I think we’re determined to try and progress, we’re determined to try and create more memories.

“We’ve seen the rewards you can get from (the competition) and the experiences you can get.

“The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of and of course the final itself was a disappointment, but the build-up to it was incredible to see our supporters and how we took to London and the whole spectacle really.

“I’m just devastated we didn’t get over the line in the end.

“I think it’s helped us for this year and we know this game’s going to be very difficult but we know the prize if we can get through.”

Newcastle owners PIF are said to be ‘unhappy’ that the club exited the Champions League at the group stage, with Jose Mourinho long linked with the job.

Howe confirmed Fabian Schar and Joelinton will have scans after both were withdrawn with injuries during Saturday’s Premier League win against Fulham.

Newcastle will also check on Sven Botman, who returned from injury with an appearance from the bench on Saturday, while Alexander Isak will be assessed for a groin concern, although Howe said it is “not a big problem”.

The Chelsea tie will mark Howe’s 100th game in charge of Newcastle since being appointed in November 2021 and he reflected on a “memorable time” with the club.

“Lee [Marshall, Newcastle’s head of media] told me today it was my 100th game tomorrow and I was surprised, it seems like it’s absolutely flown by, as life tends to do when you get older,” Howe said.

“I’ve loved every second of it. When you look back at a group of games, so many highlights, memories.

“I’m very proud and honoured to hopefully tomorrow done 100 games and been through that journey with the club. It’s been a really memorable time.”