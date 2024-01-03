Eddie Howe ‘needs’ Man Utd-linked ‘calming presence’ to avoid Newcastle sack, claims Neville

Gary Neville believes reports linking Dan Ashworth with Manchester United “will be unnerving Eddie Howe”, who “needs a strong sporting director” if he is to avoid the Newcastle sack.

Howe is under pressure for the first time in his tenure at Newcastle having overseen a run of seven defeats in eight at St James’ Park.

And Neville reckons their slump could have something to do with Ashworth’s “head being turned” by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who reportedly has his heart set on the man Newcastle lured from Brighton in the summer of 2022 to join his team at Old Trafford.

“You mentioned Dan Ashworth,” Neville said after Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool. “I’ve thought a lot about this in the last couple of weeks. That will be unnerving Eddie Howe and unnerving quite a lot of people at Newcastle because he’s a very calming presence.

“You’d think that he would have a big influence with the owners above. And I think if Eddie Howe is to come through this difficult period, you need a strong sporting director you’ve got the backing of.

“If Dan Ashworth’s head has been turned, and people at (Manchester) United, the new owners have been getting into him about leaving, I think that could mean a more challenging period for Eddie Howe in these next few months.”

Newcastle take on fierce local rivals Sunderland next in the FA Cup on Saturday, and Neville thinks Howe will be dreading the trip to the Stadium of Light.

“It is the game they didn’t want,” Neville said of Newcastle’s draw against Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Sky Sports’ Gary Neville podcast. “It is probably the one game that you Newcastle wouldn’t want.

“I was thinking that as you mentioned the FA Cup and that Liverpool go to Arsenal. I fancy that Liverpool would they be that disappointed if they went out? They’re in the Carabao Cup semi-final. They’re in with a real chance here, forget top four, they’re in with a chance of winning a title and going for a title.

“Do they just go, well we tried our best away at Arsenal and leave Arsenal in. It is one of those but when you are at home it is different. If you are away from home you can almost sneak out of the FA Cup which sounds bad because it’s a great competition but I don’t think Liverpool will need it is what I am saying.

“Newcastle at this moment in time probably don’t need the FA Cup. I mean, they do need it if they could go and win it, then brilliant because they need a trophy but they need to get back on track. What is going to get Eddie Howe into next season is pushing up the league and finishing in the top six.

“That’s what I think he will be measured by at the end of the season. Yeah, of course, if he wins the FA Cup. One thing is for certain going back to Sunderland, he can’t lose that game. That’s it. Because that will just bring the fans on top.

“I think the fans are good and they’re not sat there thinking that they’re upset with our manager or the players but I think that the Sunderland game is a bit dicey. They have some difficult games around it but I feel there’s enough credit being built up for Newcastle to be okay, but that game is a naughty little fixture.”

