Will Eddie Howe take Mad Dog on a world tour with England, or is the now-departed Newcastle manager finally set to boss Manchester United?

Howe has left Newcastle, three weeks before the start of the season, though it appears his exit has been agreed for some time.

The Magpies’ high-profile sales this summer seemed to push Howe towards the exit door following a disappointing season that already prompted speculation over his future.

Howe hung on for Newcastle to appoint his replacement, with Matthias Jaissle coming in from Al-Ahli.

But what next for Howe? First: a break, apparently. But he’ll back in football soon enough.

In order of likelihood, here’s where we reckon his next gig might be…

England

The FA were quick to state their intention to stick by Thomas Tuchel after the World Cup but his tactics in the semi-final defeat to Argentina burnt a lot of bridges with England fans.

If Tuchel fails to win back the public in the six games between the end of September and middle of November, playing Spain, Croatia and Czechia twice each in the Nations League, then the FA could buckle under pressure to axe the German coach.

That would give Howe ample time to recharge his batteries before finally taking a job he has long been linked with, while giving his mate Jason Tindall the world stage he would surely relish. Assuming Gianni Infantino hasn’t set fire to it in the meantime.

Howe was briefly the bookies’ favourite to replace Gareth Southgate two years ago before the FA were told of his intention to see through his commitment to Newcastle.

Howe, though, would surely be more receptive to an approach after a break. And after a German manager, it’s the time in the England cycle for the FA to appoint an inoffensive Englishman.

Manchester United

We could see Howe appealing to INEOS in a similar way to how he might be viewed at the FA.

Howe has often been linked with United to vary degrees each time the Red Devils have been looking for a new boss in recent years and his exit from Newcastle isn’t likely to change that.

Of course, United already have a manager in place. But one they were almost forced to appoint after a successful caretaker stint. When Michael Carrick took the job on an interim basis in January, INEOS had no intention of it becoming a permanent arrangement.

Qualifying for the Champions League helped twist their arm but, as ever at Old Trafford, Carrick will be under pressure if United slip off the pace in the first half of the season.

If that becomes the case, Howe will be among the frontrunners having already secured the endorsement of football’s hardest man to please.

MORE: Eddie Howe leaves after making Newcastle better than Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs

Any Saudi club

Howe looked drained towards the end of last season – Newcastle United will do that to a man. So perhaps his break from English football might extend to his next job.

Howe’s profile would certainly appeal to the Saudis and there is no manager better connected if he fancies a foreign job abroad while retaining their salary status he enjoyed at Newcastle.

Jobs in Saudi tend to come up often enough – with Jaissle’s exit, the longest-serving boss there has been in place for 15 months – and we’re certain PIF would have Howe in heartbeat.

Just imagine Tindall’s tan.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are sorted for a manager – but for how long?

Roberto De Zerbi pretty much wrote his own terms, so desperate were Tottenham when they turned to the Italian. But all that authority will count for little without a swift and dramatic upturn in their fortunes after a huge summer spend.

De Zerbi is just as likely to storm out in autumn as he is to have a dynasty and a statue at Spurs. If his fate is closer to the former, once again, Howe could be well connected.

Amanda Staveley, who did so much to bring Howe to Newcastle, has been lurking around Spurs with intent to invest.

It is not impossible that she could reunite with Howe in north London. But, also, not likely.

MORE: Premier League sack race: Who will be the next manager to go?

Another Premier League club

Manchester City are joint-fourth favourites with Spurs to be Howe’s next club, but we just don’t see him at the Etihad, even if Enzo Maresca makes an almighty mess of succeeding Pep Guardiola.

Howe’s success at Newcastle – overall, his reign must be remembered as such – will make him reluctant to drop too far from the lofty places he took the Toon. But he doesn’t feel like a fit for the rest of the Big Six.

What about the other recent European chasers? We could see Everton trying to tempt Howe when they come to having another go at replacing David Moyes.

Of course, Bournemouth must now come into that continental category. A romantic return to the club Howe help to put on the European map feels as likely as any other destination below the four headed up above.

Or Sunderland, if Regis Le Bris is picked off by one of the vultures sure to be hovering over the Stadium of Light? We’d love it just for the collective head loss in the North-East.