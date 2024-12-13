Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he needs no assurances about his future despite leading the Mags to four Premier League games without a win.

Newcastle find themselves down in 12th in the Premier League table after a frustrating summer in which they did not strengthen in the key areas of central defence and right wing.

Howe now looks like a mid-table manager of a mid-table team after a one-season flirtation with the Champions League.

They currently sit 12th in our Premier League mood rankings and that feels generous.

Asked if he had sought assurances from above, he said: “I don’t seek it, I’m not that type of person.

“I don’t know if it’s the right word, but I’m not needy, I don’t seek assurances or look above me and engage in conversations to see how the land lies. That’s not me.

“My future will be dictated by results on the pitch, not seeking anything.”

If his future is dictated by results on the pitch, then things need to improve, starting with a home clash with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Howe has made it clear that he expects no incomings in the January window, saying: “I keep saying the same thing about January – I wouldn’t expect us to be in a position to be too active in the market.

“As we currently stand up, things can change. You know, if we trade players, of course that’s different, but if we don’t trade players, I would expect us to be quiet.

“Players are very astute human beings. I always say players feel everything at a football club.

“They are the most perceptive people because they are on the front line. They are the ones delivering for us, so whatever is going on at a football club, they’re the ones absorbing it.

“Naturally, PSR has had an effect on the club and we haven’t been able to strive and reach as quickly as we wanted to initially. That has been halted somewhat in various ways.

“Of course they have felt that and been aware of that. The challenge for me is for that not to affect performances and mood and belonging to the club.

“But I will say, fundamentally, when you look at the squad, they are all committed to the club and all want to do well.

“The best players we have, they’re like gold dust, and I’ve said that many times. They’re difficult to find, you’re not going to pick them up off the street.

“When you have them, you’ve got to cherish them and really care for them, and try to make the environment as strong as you can so they want to stay as part of that.”