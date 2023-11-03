Eddie Howe picks out two good news stories from win over Man Utd

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praised a “brilliant team effort” following their midweek win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

With injuries to several players, Howe made eight changes for the game which saw the Magpies progress to the quarter-finals of the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Among the changes was Joe Willock, who returned to the squad and scored a goal, while Emil Krafth started his first game after a 14-month lay-off with injury.

“It was great to give everyone an opportunity and I think they responded magnificently,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend clash with Arsenal.

“It was a brilliant team effort, I thought the spirit, determination and collective mindset was of the highest level.

“Some players who haven’t played for a long time gave some huge performances, I’m thinking Emil Krafth 14 months out with a long-term injury, what a return and also playing at centre-back.

“Joe Willock’s first start in a long time and he topped it with a goal, so really good stories.

“We’re in a good place mentally after that win, I think the whole squad will be lifted by that performance.

“I think, yes, we’re going to miss the players who are out injured, there’s no denying that. A lot of those players are in attacking positions so that leaves us slightly short in those areas.

“But certainly defensively with those players who came in, it was great to see the team not affected by the changes, it was a Newcastle performance which is what we asked for before the game.”

Newcastle’s attention turns to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face Mikel Arteta’s unbeaten Arsenal side at St James’ Park.

Matt Targett is expected to have a scan for a hamstring injury sustained in the United win while Sven Botman still remains sidelined.

Last season saw the sides grind out a goalless draw at the Emirates, with the Gunners winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in May before their title hopes were ended, and Howe knows Saturday will be a big test for his team.

“I think Arsenal last year speaks for itself in what they achieved, they were so close to winning the league and then in the summer they recruited really well,” he added.

“The obvious player who’s such an impressive player and individual is Declan Rice, when you add him to their midfield he’s got unique qualities so I think they’ve moved on from last year and I think they’ve mentally moved on from what happened.

“They’ve performed very well, they’re unbeaten. It’s a big test of our credentials and we’re looking forward to the game, but Mikel’s done a brilliant job there.”