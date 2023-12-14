Eddie Howe: Pundit ‘hopes’ Newcastle job is safe as Merson ‘not having’ sack comments

Kris Boyd detailed how he “hopes it’s not the case” that Newcastle consider sacking Eddie Howe, as Paul Merson said he’s “not having” the fact they’d pull the trigger after their Champions League exit.

In their first foray into the elite European competition for 20 years, the Magpies dropped out at the group stage. They’ve been on a steep rise since the Saudi Public Investment Fund took control of the club in late 2021.

They hired Howe and gave him the funds to put together a competitive squad. That led to a fourth-placed finish last season, with star names such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak in the squad.

Securing Champions League football was a huge achievement, but they were drawn in a group with European powerhouses Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

While they still had a chance of qualifying for the knockouts going into the final group game, a loss to Milan meant they finished bottom of the group and were dumped out of Europe entirely.

Speaking after the game, pundit Boyd detailed how he hopes that will not be the end for Howe at Newcastle, as he suggested the owners could be ruthless in pursuit of European glory.

“I think the way it’s went with Newcastle, the owners won’t understand how hard it is to get there [Champions League,] how difficult it is, they’ll demand they go again,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Eddie Howe, I hope it’s not the case, people will start looking at him now because they go out in this group campaign.

“I hope they do [give him time] but will the owners be patient enough to do it?”

Merson retorted, suggesting there’s no way Howe is sacked given what he has done for the club, and suggested the only issue may be that Newcastle go silly in the transfer window looking to improve after being dumped out of the Champions League.

“I could have you with the Europe thing because I think staying in Europe, they’ve been fighting for that for a long time,” Merson said.

“He’s brought up trees, he’s a top manager, keeps his calm, never panics, don’t be being harsh like that.

“My only worry would be now they don’t pull the trigger and start buying Tom, Dick and Harry just to keep the fans happy because they’re out the Champions League.”

While Merson suggests there’s no way Howe will be dismissed, a recent report stated if it’s felt Newcastle are undergoing a ‘somewhat disappointing season compared to expectations,’ that could in fact happen.

It’s suggested that PIF are ‘charmed’ by Jose Mourinho and could therefore replace the current Magpies manager with him if the time comes when they decide he has to go.

