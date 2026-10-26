Eddie Howe reaches decision on becoming new Man Utd manager amid career ‘break’

Eddie Howe is ready to negotiate with Manchester United despite leaving Newcastle United to ‘take a break’, according to a report, with Michael Carrick poised to be sacked by INEOS.

Howe left his job as Newcastle boss on July 30, saying: “After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United.

“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.

“Although it’s been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it’s the right one. I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I’ve been here, and this one is no different.”

During almost five years in charge of Newcastle, Howe helped them win the League Cup – ending their long wait for a trophy – and also guided the Magpies into the Champions League twice.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox has made Howe his No 1 target to replace Carrick as head coach.

Indeed, Howe is now the odds-on favourite to take charge.

READ: Carrick sack coming after brave Bruno call as Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth

Carrick is widely expected to be sacked after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth saw United’s campaign hit a terrible new low.

Sky Sports state that Howe is ‘interested in talking to United’ about becoming their new boss, despite leaving Newcastle to ‘recharge his batteries’.

Howe was first recommended to the Red Devils by former sporting director Dan Ashworth, and Wilcox is now targeting the 48-year-old as he pursues a coach with Premier League experience.

The report describes Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as the ‘frontrunners’ for the United job.

Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment, is gunning for Nagelsmann to be appointed.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to listen to Wilcox’s demands and greenlight a move for Howe.

The latter has been tipped to request the signings of a centre-half, left-back, left winger and centre-forward if he gets the role.

Man Utd must sack Michael Carrick – Jamie Carragher

Reacting to United’s defeat to Bournemouth, pundit Jamie Carragher said: “Manchester United need to make that change tonight. It’s getting to the stage where it’s not nice to see watching Michael Carrick.

“They [the fans] have took the side of the manager. It’s not about him being the manager; it’s about him being a huge figure.

“Those players have done nothing compared to teams of the past. So Michael Carrick’s always going to win that fight, and rightly so, with Bruno Fernandes.

“Manchester United as a football club – one of the biggest in the world – are 16th in the Premier League right now, and that can’t happen.

“And Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Manchester United, but also for the good of Michael Carrick.”

READ NEXT: Michael Carrick will be sacked for three main Manchester United tactical failings